Harry Walden joined ColdZone as senior applications engineer to support manufacturing, sales, and customer technical support for the California maker of commercial refrigeration systems.

Walden’s foodservice spans more than 10 years. He previously served as vice president of engineering and product development at Refrigeration Design Technologies where Walden oversaw all refrigeration design and manufacturing, applications, testing and training. Before that, he worked in engineering for Walmart and Levi Strauss.